More students opt for engineering courses in Telangana

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:50 AM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: Engineering admissions have witnessed a four-year high, signaling a remarkable interest among students to pursue technical disciplines and land jobs in Telangana, which is attracting large IT investments aiding generation of employment.

A quick scan of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) convener quota engineering admissions reveals that there is a 35 per cent increase in enrollment in 2022 as against 2019.

In 2022, as many as 62,170 aspirants took engineering admissions in comparison with 46,134 in 2019. Engineering admissions have been steadily increasing since 2019. The enrollments saw a record jump of around 10,000 during the peak Covid-19 pandemic with 57,545 admissions in 2021 against 47,739 in the previous year. Most students took admissions into booming BE/BTech in Computer Science and Engineering, IT and allied courses.

The rise in engineering admissions caught the eye of the higher education department officials and experts alike, who attributed it to the large number of multinational companies setting up their companies, research and data centres in Hyderabad, generating huge employment opportunities.

According to details available with the IT department, in 2019-20, employment generated in the IT sector in the State stood at 5,82,126, which went up to 6,28,615 in 2020-21 and 7,78,121 in 2021-2022.

The employment will further go up by another 42,000 jobs with companies including Pi Health, Sonata Software, State Street, Rite Software, Charles Schwab, Medtronic PLC have announced their investment/expansion in the State. This apart, the State government has created the best start-up ecosystem like the T-Hub and WeHub, which are transforming ideas into the start-ups.

Meanwhile, 1,56,879 candidates who qualified in the TS EAMCET 2023 engineering stream can participate in the admission counselling commencing on June 26. The registration for the first phase counselling will be from June 26 to July 5 with certificate verification from June 28 to July 6.

Web options can be exercised between June 28 and July 8 and provisional seat allotment is on or before July 12. Students who receive provisional seat allotment should pay tuition fee and self-report online between July 12 and 19.