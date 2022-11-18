Hyderabad: Police solve sexual assault and murder for gain case of woman, one held

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:42 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

(Representational image) The arrested person is Kashinath (42), a worker with a provisional store from Serilingampally and a native of Bidar in Karnataka.

Hyderabad: The Chandanagar police solved the sexual assault and murder for gain case of a woman reported at Nallagandla in Serilingampally on Wednesday and arrested the suspect on Friday. They recovered gold and silver ornaments and a mobile phone.

According to the police, on Wednesday night, Kashinath who is known to the 47-year-old victim, gained entry into the house when she was alone and sexual assaulted and killed her by strangulation and smothering with a scarf and pillow.

The incident came to light late in the night when her granddaughter came to call her for dinner. Based on a complaint from the victim’s son, the Chandanagar police booked a case and with the help of clues and scientific analysis, identified the suspect and nabbed him from near the vegetable market in Serilingampally.