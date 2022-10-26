Man arrested for raping minor girl at orphanage in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:34 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: The Neredmet police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of threatening and raping a minor girl at a rescue home-cum-orphanage at JJ Nagar.

The arrested person, Murali Kumar (30), who works as an accountant in the same institution, is alleged to have been sexually harassing the girls for the past some days in the premises. According to the police, he reportedly tried to make sexual advances towards the victim. When she resisted, he threatened her and allegedly raped. He also threatened her not to reveal it to anyone.

The incident came to light several days later when four girls from the orphanage escaped and subsequently a missing case was booked.

The police traced them around Secunderabad railway station and counseled them. It was then that the girls revealed the ordeal. Based on a complaint, the Neredmet police booked a case and arrested Murali.