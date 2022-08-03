Hyderabad: Pregnant woman ends life over harassment by husband, in-laws

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old pregnant woman died, allegedly by suicide, in her house at Shaheen Nagar in Balapur on Tuesday night. She reportedly left a suicide note saying she ended her life due to harassment from her husband and in-laws.

The woman, Firdous Ansari from Shaheen Nagar, was married to Sultan Patel, a realtor from Fateh Darwaza about one-and-a-half years ago and she was three months pregnant.

According to the police, Ansari was allegedly being harassed by her husband and in-laws, with Patel allegedly threatening to kill her brandishing a gun and beating her. This had resulted in abortions twice earlier. As she conceived again, Ansari came to stay with her parents a month ago. However, Patel continued to harass her.

She was found hanging in her bedroom. The Balapur police are investigating.