Hyderabad: Pregnant woman ends life over harassment by husband, in-laws

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old pregnant woman died, allegedly by suicide, in her house at Shaheen Nagar in Balapur on Tuesday night. She reportedly left a suicide note saying she ended her life due to harassment from her husband and in-laws.
The woman, Firdous Ansari from Shaheen Nagar, was married to Sultan Patel, a realtor from Fateh Darwaza about one-and-a-half years ago and she was three months pregnant.
According to the police, Ansari was allegedly being harassed by her husband and in-laws, with Patel allegedly threatening to kill her brandishing a gun and beating her. This had resulted in abortions twice earlier. As she conceived again, Ansari came to stay with her parents a month ago. However, Patel continued to harass her.
She was found hanging in her bedroom. The Balapur police are investigating.