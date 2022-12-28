Hyderabad preps up for New Year festivities

Shops and malls decked up with lights, makeshift stalls are adorning major market areas

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

A vendor sells colours used for Rangoli ahead of New Year in Hyderabad on Wednesday. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: After two years of low-key celebrations, the city is prepping in a big way to celebrate New Year’s Eve. While shops and malls have been decked up with lights, makeshift stalls are adorning major market areas. The air is thick with the aroma of freshly baked cakes as bakeries have started taking large orders.

Selling decorative and gift items from a temporary stall at Koti, Vinay Raj is hoping for better sales this time. He is also selling fireworks that will light up the sky the night before New Year.

Also Read Airfares shoot up as Hyderabadis brace for long winter vacation

In a gift stall at Dilsukhnagar, gift hampers are selling like hotcakes. However, greeting cards are still in demand, says the owner.

“There is an increased interest from young consumers. Other goodies including decorations and jewellery too are selling fast. We somehow are trying to ensure that the spirit of New Year is brought back after the devastating years of the pandemic,” he adds.

E-commerce firms are abuzz with new products and insane discounts. Nevertheless, offline stores have a set of customers. Sweet makers are on their toes as the orders, especially from corporates, pour in. Noted sweet shops like Almond House, Dadu’s, and Bikanervala among others in the city are all geared up to meet the demand.

Meanwhile, police are gearing up for an incident-free New Year. They have made elaborate security arrangements. DJs are not allowed in outdoor events and the noise levels laid under Central Pollution Control Board which is 45 decibels should be strictly followed.

The sound of the musical event should not be heard beyond the event premises and action would be taken in case of a complaint.

The police from the three Commissionerates have also issued directives to event organisers, managements of hotels, pubs, restaurants and gated communities, which organise New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, that the events should not be conducted beyond 1 am.

No minors should be permitted in programs that are organized for exclusively for couples and age of the attendees should be checked for entry and it is mandatory to collect a copy of valid identity cards of the visitors, police officials have directed.