Airfares shoot up as Hyderabadis brace for long winter vacation

Sudden rush to get on a happy journey out of the city during the year’s end has led to a surge in airfare

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:29 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With an extended holiday season being celebrated after two years post-pandemic, people are packing their bags, eager to go on a holiday.

This sudden rush to get on a happy journey out of the city during the year’s end has led to a surge in airfare. The ticket prices for flights are at an all-time high with twice the usual airfare.

The long winter vacation for Christmas and New Year has given people enough time to plan a trip with their families and friends.

Most of the tickets for popular destinations like Goa and Dubai to pilgrim places like Tirupati and metro cities like Chennai and Mumbai cost about Rs.10,000 for just one way while many flights have also been sold out.

“A ticket for Hyderabad to Goa is costing around Rs.9000 as compared to Rs.3500 in January, which is more than twice the amount. Similarly, a flight ticket to Dubai costs about Rs.26,500 compared to Rs.13,000 in the next month. While the price of tickets to Mumbai has gone up to about 18,000 from Rs.4000 and a ticket from Hyderabad to Tirupati goes up till Rs.13,000 compared to Rs.3,800,” said Siraj Ansari owner of Avion Holidays.

Regardless of soaring prices, most have no hesitation to spend their money and book a trip for this holiday season. While a few people are trying to postpone or cancel their travel plans looking at the sudden rise in prices, there are customers who booked packages for their trips.