Hyderabad: President of TSCS conferred with Samaj Gaurav Award

Chandrakanth Agarwal has received ‘Samaj Gaurav’ award at the 14th international conference ‘Kashi Kumbh-2022’

Updated On - 10:16 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: The president of Hyderabad-based Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Chandrakanth Agarwal has received ‘Samaj Gaurav’ award at the 14th international conference ‘Kashi Kumbh-2022’, organized by All India Marwari Yuva Manch (AIMYM) at Varanasi, for his contribution towards providing treatment to children suffering from Thalassemia.

On the occasion, Chandrakant Agarwal thanked the organizers for recognizing the efforts of the TSCS in Hyderabad. “We will continue to spread awareness that Thalassemia is preventable by a simple HbA2 test. In the years to come, we hope for a Thalassemia free Telangana and nation,” he said.

Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad is serving more than 3500 children suffering from Thalassemia disease under one roof. All the services of the Society including blood transfusion, medicines or Bone Marrow Transplant are being provided for free for cost to needy patients, especially children, in Telangana.