Hyderabad: Thalassemia Society registers 2 lakh blood donations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:11 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Hyderabad: City-based Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), which provides support to over 3,000 thalassemia patients, has touched the milestone of registering 2 lakh blood units from donors from across Telangana.

The 2 lakh units of blood collected helped the society provide free support to thalassemia patients, including children. Launched in 1998, TSCS over the years maintained a steady supply of donor blood, which is vital for thalassemia patients who need to undergo lifelong regular blood transfusion.

With the help of specialist doctors, the Society has been offering not only free blood transfusion facilities but also health examination of patients to address any health complications and counselling.

“We are delighted to achieve 2,00,000th number of blood donations so far from donors. The blood units really matter for us as they save the thalassemia patient’s life,” president, TSCS, Chandrakant Agarwal said.

The treatment for thalassemia is through Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), which is prohibitively expensive. The TSCS has been coordinating with corporate companies to raise funds for BMT treatment for deserving patients while State government also covers the procedure under Aarogyasri.

In Telangana, the thalassemia prevalence is significant in and around Hyderabad, Khammam, and Mahabubnagar districts. A simple prenatal diagnostic test known as HbA2 test, which is elevated haemoglobin A2, a marker for thalassemia, counselling and selective termination can prevent thalassemia affected foetuses.