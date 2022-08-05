Hyderabad: Private ambulance driver arrested for assaulting woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police on Friday arrested a private ambulance driver on charges of threatening, abusing and assaulting a woman at the Osmania General Hospital premises.

The man, Mohd Arif (35), had on Wednesday allegedly thrashed a 27-year-old woman, after an argument. Police said the woman was allegedly involved in a quarrel with another woman and Arif intervened and tried to pacify her, when an argument broke out between the two.

Following this, Arif started hurling abuses at the woman and also slapped her, said an official.

Based on a complaint, a case under sections of assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace under the Indian Penal Code was booked and Arif was arrested.