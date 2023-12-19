Hyderabad: Prof T Samson retakes over as proctor of EFLU

Published Date - 10:37 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

In a statement, the EFLU said Prof. Samson had an unblemished record as a teacher and an administrator in the varsity

Hyderabad: Prof. T Samson retook over as the proctor of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) here on Tuesday.

In a statement, the EFLU said Prof. Samson had an unblemished record as a teacher and an administrator in the varsity. Earlier on November 7, Prof. Samson was appointed Dean, Planning and the Member, Executive Council, which is the apex body of the University, in recognition of his sincerity and commitment to the progress of the university.

“Another professor of the university was appointed proctor based on Prof. Samson’s request to relieve him on November 7, 2023. But it was wrongly published in certain newspapers that Prof. Samson was replaced as Proctor in view of the false allegations received against him,” the university said.

“The newspapers and media houses published false news items against the individual professor tarnishing his image, for no fault of his, though the university had sent several rejoinders clarifying the facts. Hence, the University has taken a decision to continue Prof. Samson as proctor of the university,” it added.