Hyderabad: Property offender nabbed, 26 tolas of gold recovered

Rachakonda police arrested a person Nallamothu alias Nallamothu Suresh for his alleged involvement in ten property offences

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested a person Nallamothu alias Nallamothu Suresh (35), a resident of Krishna district in AP, for his alleged involvement in ten property offences and recovered 26 tolas of gold and a car from him.

According to the police, Suresh occasionally travelled to the city from his native place and stayed at Secunderabad or somewhere around Outer Ring Road (ORR). “During night, the suspect moved around in colonies in auto rickshaw and broke into locked houses. To avoid finger prints impression on the locks or door latches, he would wear gloves and socks and use an iron rod to break the lock. After entering into the house he would collect the property and escape,” said DCP (crimes) P Madhukar Swamy.

Following a theft reported at a house in Hayathnagar, the police formed special teams and nabbed Suresh. He has been produced before the court and remanded.

