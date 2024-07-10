Bengaluru resident caught selling MDMA in Hyderabad

The man Muralidharan, a resident of Bengaluru works as a food delivery boy and came to Hyderabad carrying 11 grams of MDMA.
Hyderabad: A Bengaluru resident was caught by the Cyberabad police for allegedly possessing MDMA drugs and trying to sell to some people at Shamshabad on Wednesday.
On specific information the Cyberabad police SOT caught him at Shamshabad and seized the drugs.
A case is registered at RGI Airport police station.