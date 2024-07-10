Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
Bengaluru resident caught selling MDMA in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A Bengaluru resident was caught by the Cyberabad police for allegedly possessing MDMA drugs and trying to sell to some people at Shamshabad on Wednesday.

The man Muralidharan, a resident of Bengaluru works as a food delivery boy and came to Hyderabad carrying 11 grams of MDMA.

On specific information the Cyberabad police SOT caught him at Shamshabad and seized the drugs.
A case is registered at RGI Airport police station.

