Hyderabad rains: Commissioner C.V. Anand urges work from homes for safety

The continuous drizzle and rain have posed considerable challenges to the police officers managing traffic on the roads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:53 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: In the midst of relentless rain in Hyderabad, the City Police Commissioner, C.V. Anand, took to social media to request citizens to extend their cooperation and support to the Hyderabad Traffic Police officers who are braving the elements to discharge their duties.

With the government declaring holidays, the Commissioner also urged the public to work from home unless faced with emergencies.

In his tweet, C.V. Anand said, “Mee andari sahakaram korutunnanu. Aab sabka taawoon guzarish karta hoon. Aap sabka madad maangta hoon,” which translates to, “I am seeking everyone’s cooperation. I request for everyone’s support and help.”

