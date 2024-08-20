Hyderabad rains: Holiday declared for schools in Ranga Reddy district

However, the Hyderabad district administration has not declared a holiday for the schools in the city

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 August 2024, 08:43 AM

Vehicles make their way amid heavy rain in Hyderabad. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: In view of continuous rains under GHMC limits of Ranga Reddy district, the district administration has declared holiday for the schools on Tuesday.

The headmasters of the schools located in the remaining rural areas of the RR district have been asked to assess the condition of the school building, besides connectivity to their schools and declare a holiday, if necessary.

However, the Hyderabad district administration has not declared a holiday for the schools in the city. “We have not declared a holiday for schools in Hyderabad,” said Rohini, DEO Hyderabad.

The School Education Department has reportedly asked the district administration to declare the holiday as per the prevailing local conditions.