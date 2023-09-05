Hyderabad rains: Minister Srinivas Yadav urges officials to remain on high alert

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has asked the officials to stay on high alert and ensure that people do not face any trouble

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: As rains continue to batter the city since last night, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has asked the officials to stay on high alert and ensure that people do not face any trouble.

Speaking to GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore apart from the EVDM Director, and District Collector; he instructed them to take steps to prevent any incidents in the city.

Along with monitoring water levels of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar, the Minister asked officials to monitor Balasbrmym as well. He directed them to take action to avoid water stagnation and clear out fallen trees and branches without delay.

Ensuring that complaints received from citizens be promptly responded to, officials were asked to take appropriate action.

Minister also requested the people to not venture out and asked them to contact the GHMC control room for assistance.