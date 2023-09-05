Intense downpour hits Hyderabad, IMD forecasts more rain ahead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad was brought to a standstill on Tuesday morning as an intense downpour, lasting for at least three hours, lashed the city. With over 100 mm of rain recorded in most areas, the heavy rains left citizens grappling with disrupted routines.

In the 24 hours leading up to 7:00 am on Tuesday, the suburbs of Hyderabad witnessed very high rainfall.

Miyapur topped the charts with a staggering 140.8 mm of rain, followed closely by Hyder Nagar at 127.3 mm. Other areas that bore the brunt of the downpour included Sivarampalle with 119.8 mm, Shaikpet with 119 mm, Borabanda with 116.8 mm, and Banjara Hills with 112.3 mm.

Gajularamaram, Madhapur, Jeedimetla, Gachibowli, Moosapet, Nagole, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Malakpet, and Malkajgiri also experienced torrential rains, causing traffic disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a swarning, indicating that the city is unlikely to get respite from the relentless downpour anytime soon.

According to IMD meteorologists, these heavy rains are anticipated to persist for the next two days.