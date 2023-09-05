Rains: Holiday declared for all educational institutions in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri districts

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:08 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: In view of heavy rain lashing the city and suburbs, the State government has declared holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on Tuesday.

Posting the holiday announcement on X formerly Twitter, Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty said “Important Announcement: In light of the heavy rainfall forecast in Hyderabad, the government has declared today a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad. Stay indoors and stay safe”.

In a message to schools in Medchal district, the Medchal DEO said as per the instructions of Education department secretary, the district collector has declared holiday to all schools. However, Teachers’ Day award function would continue today, it added.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a senior official of Education department said based on the local conditions the district collectors were asked to declare a holiday for the educational institutions in their respective districts.