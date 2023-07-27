Hyderabad rains: Red alert continues, Miyapur records highest rainfall

According to the data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, several areas in and around the city have already received substantial rainfall.

09:12 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Hyderabad city as heavy rains continue to pound the region.

As of 8 am this morning, Miyapur has recorded 65.8 mm of rainfall. Following closely behind are Kapra at 63.8 mm, Cherlapalli at 62.8 mm, Langar House at 60.5 mm, Hydernagar at 59.5 mm, and Chadrayangutta at 58.8 mm.

The red alert issued by IMD indicates that extremely heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day, and residents are advised to exercise caution and stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Authorities have also urged people to avoid driving through waterlogged streets and underpasses to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has deployed emergency teams to address the situation and assist residents in distress. Additionally, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) has been put on high alert to handle any emergencies arising from the heavy rains.

With the water levels rising in several lakes and reservoirs in and around Hyderabad, the authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent potential flooding. People living in low-lying areas have been advised to take necessary precautions.