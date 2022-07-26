Hyderabad Rains: Three more gates of Himayat Sagar opened

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:58 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: With the city and surrounding areas receiving rains late on Monday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) opened three more gates of the Himayat Sagar on Tuesday. Presently, four gates of the reservoir are open upto one feet.

On Monday, only one gate of the Himayat Sagar was kept open upto one feet. At Himayat Sagar, the water level was recorded at 1,760.90 feet against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet and 1,320 cusecs was the recorded outflow and the inflow is 1,200 cusecs

Meanwhile, six gates of the Osman Sagar that were kept open up to four feet have been lifted to six feet. The water level at the reservoir was recorded at 1,787.20 feet against the FTL of 1,790 feet and 2,442 cusecs was the recorded outflow and the inflow was 2,400 cusecs.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials are also monitoring the Hussain Sagar as the water level has crossed the FTL. The water level in the Hussain Sagar was recorded at 513.48 m against the FTL of 513.41 m.