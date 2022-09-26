Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium once again proves fortunate for Virat Kohli

Indias Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli has always entertained the Hyderabadi cricket fans as he played some brilliant knocks at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. India played two T20I matches at the RGI Stadium, and Virat managed to score half-centuries in both matches. He also smashed a double ton in a Test match at the same venue in 2017.

In yesterday’s decider game against Australia in Hyderabad, Virat again rose to the occasion against the tough opposition and scored 63 off 48 balls to usher his side to a thumping win. His match-winning knock was laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes. Virat scored many half-centuries in his T20 International career, 33 altogether, but yesterday’s half-century was one of his best knocks.

Let’s see a few other knocks of him at the RGI Stadium.

Virat’s 204 against Bangladesh

The 33-year-old scored a brilliant 204 off 246 balls in the one-off Test match against Bangladesh in 2017 at the RGI Stadium. He also stitched a 222-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane to help India register their fifth highest test score of 687 runs, which paved the way for a comfortable victory for the Indian team in Hyderabad. He also smashed 24 fours in his 295 minutes innings.

Kohli’s 94 vs West Indies

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium hosted its first international T20I match on 6 December 2019, and the first game was played between India and West Indies. After being asked to bat first by India, West Indies put up a mammoth total of 207 runs on the scoreboard, but team India finished the match with 8 balls to spare, riding on Virat Kohli’s 94 off just 50 balls. Kohli was also adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his fantastic knock of 94, which includes 6 fours and 6 sixes.

