| India Vs Australia Harshal Patel Trends On Twitter As He Concedes 32 Runs In 2 Overs

India vs Australia: Harshal Patel trends on Twitter as he concedes 32 runs in 2 overs

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:14 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Kolkata: Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants, during the Indian Premier League 2022 Eliminator cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)(PTI)

Hyderabad: Indian bowlers’ poor show, especially in the death overs, is a matter of grave concern for the team management with the T20 World Cup less than a month away.

The recent performances of Bhuvneshewar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Harshal Patel have not been up to the mark. Especially, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel have failed miserably in the death overs of the match.

Harshal, who made a comeback to the Indian team after missing the Asia Cup due to an injury, failed to impress in the first two T20I matches as he leaked too many runs and went wicketless.

In yesterday’s match, Harshal Patel gave away 32 runs in his two overs, and in the series opener, he conceded 49 runs in his four overs.

Cricket fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over his poor performance.

With scores of tweets, “Harshal Patel’ was one of the top trending topics on Twitter today.

See the funny reactions here:

Batsman – we need at least 20 runs in this over. Harshal Patel – #IndVsAus pic.twitter.com/6Kdbq5WuvV — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) September 23, 2022

Harshal Patel tried to give fans their ticket worth in an 8-over match. Appreciate him. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 23, 2022

Harshal Patel tried his best to keep up the tradition of conceding 40 runs. Even if he bowls two overs less 🙏#IndVsAus pic.twitter.com/jAiVUeukyH — Gautham Srinivas (@vgg2007) September 23, 2022

How I sleep knowing that Harshal patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play for India in T20WC #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/a6iR43HrhO — Registanroyals (@registanroyals) September 20, 2022