Hyderabad receives maximum rainfall

By | CIty BUREAU | Published: 10:14 pm

Hyderabad: Heavy rains that have been lashing since morning on Tuesday had Hayathnagar recording the highest rainfall of 22.4 cm in the city. Saroornagar followed with 21.4 cm rainfall till 9 pm.

Most parts of the city have been receiving heavy rainfall since morning resulting in several city road stretches ending up in sheets of water.

Location and received rainfall (in cm)

Hayathnagar – 22.4

Saroornagar – 21.4

Uppal – 20.6

Keesara – 19

Peerzadiguda – 18.7

Cherlapalli – 18.4

Lingojiguda – 18.3

Musheerabad – 17.5

Bandlaguda – 17

Alwal – 16.8

