| Hyderabad Records 41c On Friday Imd Forecasts Relief In Form Of Heavy Rains On Sunday

Hyderabad records 41°C on Friday; IMD forecasts relief in form of ‘heavy rains’ on Sunday

IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert across Telangana for four days starting tomorrow. A heavy rainfall alert across the state has been issued for Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 08:32 PM

A voluntary organisation distributing free buttermilk to commuters to help them beat the heat at KPHB on Friday. Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: People in Hyderabad and districts, who endured yet another day of severe heat wave with temperatures consistently hovering between 40 degree Celsius and 47 degree Celsius, can now look forward to some relief in the form of heavy rains on Sunday, according to the forecast from IMD-Hyderabad.

Overall, on Friday, the city recorded maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius, the IMD-Hyderabad said. Based on the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data, temperatures across the city ranged from 40 to 43 degree Celsius. Localities including Musheerabad, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad, and Marredpally experienced the highest temperatures at 43 degree Celsius, while Secunderabad and Amberpet recorded 42.9 degree C.

In Telangana, temperatures soared above 47 degree Celsius, with Peddapalli and Mancherial reaching 47.1 degree C. Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam closely followed at 46.9 degree Celsius and 46.9 degree Celsius. Around 15 districts in the state recorded temperatures over 45 degree Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad noted that the highest maximum temperature in the past two weeks was recorded at Adilabad on May 27, reaching 44.8°C.

Forecast by IMD:

IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert across Telangana for four days starting tomorrow. A heavy rainfall alert across the state has been issued for Sunday.

The forecast for Saturday is thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) in isolated places across various districts, including Nalgonda, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Looking ahead, light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers is expected in early June, with cumulative rainfall likely to be above normal for the first week of the month.