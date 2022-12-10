Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office to remain open on December 17, 24

Hyderabad: To bring down the long appointment cycle for submission of passport applications under the Tatkal category, the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, on Saturday kept open all five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) – three in Hyderabad (Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki) and one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad, and all 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras(POPSKs).

Full appointments of 3,741 were released and 100 per cent of them were booked in city based PSKs and 60 per cent were booked in Nizamabad and Karimnagar PSKs, and processed.

Applicants expressed their appreciation for the special drive that aims to reduce appointment availability time, said Dasari Balaiah, Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad in a press release. Meanwhile, a tout/ person who was causing disturbance at PSK, Begumpet was handed over to the cops.

The PSKs and POPSKs under RPO, Hyderabad will be open to process applications during the next two Saturdays too i.e. on December 17 and 24. The RP advised applicants to make use of these special drives and book fresh appointments or prepone the long available appointments on these Saturdays, and not to fall prey to the agents/touts/brokers.