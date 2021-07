By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has penalised a leading restaurant in Kondapur on Monday for not maintaining proper sanitation and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to the civic body, the sanitation inside the hotel was poor and mandatory Covid-19 guidelines were flouted. Civic body officials also directed the management of the restaurant to ensure all their staffers are vaccinated.