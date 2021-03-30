Hyderabad: Restoration works of Kali Kaman in full swing

Scaffoldings were erected at the Kali Kaman in the last fortnight.

Hyderabad: Restoration works on the Kali Kaman which were delayed due to the lockdown are now progressing fast with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation joining hands with the State Department of Heritage.

The project for the restoration of the four arches or gateways, the Machli Kaman, Sher-e-Batil Kaman, Kali Kaman and Charminar Kaman, began around four years ago. While work on the Machli Kaman and the Charminar Kaman were completed earlier, work on the remaining two arches is on now, a senior GHMC (Projects) official said.

Scaffoldings were erected at the Kali Kaman in the last fortnight. “Special mortar will be used to fill the cracks and take up repairs after cleaning the structure. Next, we will be giving it a coat of paint for a fresh look,” he said, adding that the cost of the project was around Rs 1.48 crore.

The Char Kaman (four arches – Machli Kaman to the north, Charminar Kaman to the south, Kaman-e-Sehar-Batil to the west and the eastern Kali Kaman) were constructed around a year after the construction of the historic Charminar.

The four arches, standing 75 metres tall, were constructed with the equidistant Gulzar Houz in the centre during the reign of Sultan Muhammad Quli. Each of the four arches were designed in the same style and served as gateways to royal structures in the area. The arch on the north is called ‘Machli Kaman’ for a big fish made of bamboo resembling a miniature airplane was suspended on it every lunar year. On the east is the Kali Kaman or Kaman of Shambhoo Pershad, a royal who stayed there. The Kaman Sher-e-Batil is on the west while the Charminar Kaman on the south, near the iconic four minaret-edifice.

The four roads from the arches lead to different palaces and areas in the city. In the centre was the ‘Char-su-ka Hauz’, now popularly known as Gulzar Houz. It was initially octagonal and later changed into a round shape as it proved a hindrance in movement of traffic. A few months ago, the GHMC along with a private organization cleaned up and illuminated the Gulzar Houz giving it a new look. The fountain was also repaired.

