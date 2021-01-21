Gang poses as customers, flee with gold from jewellery store in Hyderabad

At the billing counter, after promising to pay the money through e-wallet on the shop owner’s number, they diverted his attention and fled the spot with the ornament,” police said.

Hyderabad: An attention diversion gang targeted a salesperson at Durga Jewelers at Kali Kaman in Mirchowk and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 25,000 here on Thursday.

Police said the unidentified group entered the busy jewelry store posing as customers and asked the salesperson to show them gold jewelry.

“After checking a variety of ornaments, they selected one piece worth Rs 25,000 and showed interest in purchasing it. At the billing counter, after promising to pay the money through e-wallet on the shop owner’s number, they diverted his attention and fled the spot with the ornament,” police said.

Based on a complaint from the jewellery management, the Mirchowk police booked a case and have taken up investigation. Footage from surveillance cameras in the shop and surroundings are being examined, police said.

