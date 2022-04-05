Hyderabad: RGIA all set to inaugurate first phase of expanded terminal

Published Date - 05:29 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: A bigger and better Hyderabad International Airport, with a lot of new additions after the first phase of a massive expansion project, is all set for inauguration.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, one of the fastest growing airports, had catered to 21 million passengers in 2019 and with growing requirements of the growing city, went in for a major expansion two years ago.

The expansion, aimed at augmenting passenger handling capacity beyond 34 million people, includes additional built-up area that will be integrated with the existing Integrated Terminal Building (at concourse and piers) with additional infrastructure at airside and landside areas.

According to a white paper from the GMR Group, the revamped integrated passenger terminal will increase the area to 379,370 square metres. It will have 149 check-in counters, 26 security screening machines with automatic tray retrieval system, 44 emigration counters and 44 immigration counters. The expanded domestic and international pier buildings will have more lounges, retail and F&B outlets.

With additional infrastructure added to east and west pier buildings, there will be 44 contact gates, 28 remote departure gates and 9 remote arrival gates, apart from four new Rapid Exit Taxiways to enhance runway capacity and improve operational efficiency. A new Parallel Taxiway too has been built.

As part of the first phase of the expansion, the East Pier (straight) portion area will be inaugurated for passengers soon. Spread across 15,742 square metres in three levels, the expanded part will be integrated with the present terminal.

To accelerate passenger boarding and disembarking from the aircraft, 3 aerobridges will be operational apart from 6 E-gates (2 for each boarding gate), enabling passengers can walk past for security checks and board the flight in minimum time, shortening the waiting and boarding process.

The East Pier straight portion will have 6 domestic arrival bus gates, three Travellators (automated passenger walkways) in two levels, two baby-care rooms and two family rooms.

Apart from all this, the expansion has seen a first of its kind tunnel for Ground Service Equipment (GSE) vehicles, connecting 42 remote aircraft stands (24 new and 18 existing) on the east side of the airport and the Head of Stand Road, also leading to remote gates area of the passenger terminal.

The tunnel, officials said, will minimize time-loss during crisscross movement of airlines and ground support operation vehicles, equipment, passenger coaches required for turnaround of flights, resulting in saving of fuel consumption.

The GSE Tunnel:

• Length: 264 metres

• Has 368 meters of approach ramps

• Has 8m bidirectional carriageway with 1.3m footpath

• Walls are fire resistant

• Has two 60k-litre underground water storage tanks for storm water

