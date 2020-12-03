Hyderabad: Road safety body discuss infra development

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, chaired the committee meeting arranged in compliance with guidelines of the apex court to discuss and take up remedial measures for prevention of road accidents in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police held a Road Safety Committee meeting with the representatives of inter-related departments at the Traffic Complex in Nampally here on Thursday.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, chaired the committee meeting arranged in compliance with guidelines of the apex court to discuss and take up remedial measures for prevention of road accidents in Hyderabad.

Anil Kumar and heads of other departments elaborately discussed the improvement of junctions, identification of black spots causing accidents, breakdown of TSRTC buses on the roads causing traffic congestion during peak hours, identification of water logging places, requirements of rumble strips, erecting of signages, construction of bus bays and bus shelters etc.

He emphasised that the Road Safety Committee meeting will be held regularly every three months and issues identified would be rectified by the departments concerned to avoid road accidents.

He further reiterated the importance of providing infrastructure by related departments and requested them to redress each issue brought to their attention for making Hyderabad, a safe city and to save precious lives.

Senior officials from the GHMC, Traffic, RTA, HMDA and other departments were present.

