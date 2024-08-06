Kothagudem: Police arrest five persons for assaulting, robbing man

Police arrested five persons accused of assaulting a man, Tirupathi of Tekulapally mandal, robbing gold and cash from him on July 1 at Anishettypalli in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 08:29 PM

DSP Shaik Abdul Rahaman speaking to the media in Kothagudem.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Kothagudem DSP Shaik Abdul Rahaman informed that during vehicle inspections at Regalla police caught two persons, S Nagendra Babu and Padiga Baby alias Saisri, who tried to run away on seeing police.

During questioning the duo confessed to police that they along with their friends Bhupathi Aravind, Shaik Irfan and N Durgaprasad planned to loot Tirupathi, with whom Baby had an acquaintance.

Baby called Tirupathi to come to Kothagudem and roamed around the town in his car as the four others followed them on motorbikes. She took Tirupathi to Pithirigutta forest area at Anishettypalli where her accomplices beat him and robbed a gold chain, a gold ring, Rs 15, 000 cash and mobile phone from him after sprinkling chilli powder on his face.

In order to make Tirupathi believe that Baby has nothing to do with the crime, they also beat her and snatched her mobile phone. As Tirupathi could not move from the spot Baby left the place and she was picked up by her accomplices at a distance from the incident site.

The next day the five accused met at Paloncha, shared cash among themselves and their friend Damodar while handing over the gold chain to Baby. Police seized a three tula gold chain, a eight gram gold ring, six mobile phones and two motorbikes from the accused. Damodar was absconding.

SP, B Rohith Raju appreciated CCS inspector Satyanarayana, SIs Praveen, Suman and Rama Rao, Laxmidevipalli SI Ramana Reddy and staff for nabbing the accused using technology.