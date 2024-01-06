Hyderabad: Rotary Club conducts fundraising car rally

Over 20 cars participated in the rally which was flagged off from Solitaire Global Schools, Attapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:36 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: The Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan (RCHD) organised a fundraiser, ‘Deccan Accelerates for Charity’, a time, speed, and distance car rally from Hyderabad to Hampi on Saturday.

Over 20 cars participated in the rally which was flagged off from Solitaire Global Schools, Attapur. The funds raised from this event would be deployed towards building a Diagnostic Centre for the poor and needy at CR Foundation, Kondapur, Hyderabad.

Also Read Sustainable menstrual hygiene products initiative ‘Sumitra’ launched in Hyderabad

“This is the first time we at RCHD are conducting a Time, Speed, and Distance Car Rally. We have had an overwhelming response with nearly 100 participants and our sponsors have been generous to contribute Rs. 40 lakhs from their CSR funds for this cause,” said Rtn. Anil Ramchandani, president of RCHD.

The Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.