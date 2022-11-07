Hyderabad: RPO, MEA observe Vigilance Awareness Week

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Hyderabad observed Vigilance Awareness Week between October 31 and November 6.
As part of the initiative, a pledge to eradicate corruption was administered by D Balaiah, Regional Passport Officer (RPO) to officers and staff.
During the week, various programmes were organised to educate passport applicants regarding the transparent work being carried out in the Regional Passport Office and advising them not to approach touts or brokers for passport services.
On conclusion of the week, a special Vigilance Awareness Walk was organised around the passport office premises. During the course of the walk, the RPO employees gave slogans against corruption and advised applicants not to fall prey to fraudsters.