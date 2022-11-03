Telangana: Five PSKs to provide PCC services on Saturday

Hyderabad: In order to bring down long appointment cycle with regard to the Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) applications, the Regional Passport Office has decided to keep five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) open on Saturday i.e., November 5, for processing applications. These PSKs are – Ameerpet, Begumpet, Tolichowki, Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

In a press release, Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, D.Balaiah advised the applicants to make use of the facility by booking appointments either through www.passportindia.gov.in portal or through mPassportseva app and approach the respective PSKs where the slots are booked.

Further, all the PCC applicants were informed that prior appointment is mandatory and no walk-in requests would be entertained at the PSKs.

“Applicants should carry print out of appointment schedule, original passport and original documents in support of any changes in marital status and address,” the press release read.

