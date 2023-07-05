Hyderabad: RPO to conduct special drives for passport appointments

The special drives will be conducted in five Passport Seva Kendras including at Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad and Karimnagar and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office under the Ministry of External affairs has decided to conduct special drives on four Saturdays starting with July 8, for issuing of passports.

Special drives will be conducted in five Passport Seva Kendras including at Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad and Karimnagar and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras.

Appointments for the same will be released and would be available in the passport seva portal, the Regional Passport Officer, Dasari Balaiah, said in a press release on Wednesday. With this initiative, a total number of 3,641 appointments would be made available for applicants for special drive on July 8.

Applicants were requested to make use of the opportunity for scheduling or rescheduling their passport appointments either through www.passportindia.gov.in or through mPassportseva app.