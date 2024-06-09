Hyderabad Runners Society holds Outdoor Kids Summer Camp Graduation Ceremony 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 03:03 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Runners organized the Outdoor Kids Summer Camp Graduation Ceremony 2024 at TG Forest Academy at Dulapally in the city on Sunday.

Ch.Ganaga Reddy, Deputy Conservator of Forests/Deputy Director, and Abhijeet Madnurkar, President of Hyderabad Runners Society, flagged off a 4-km run within the Forest Academy.

Kids in different age groups of 11 to 14 years, 8 to 10 years, and 6 to 8 years were flagged off separately. At the finish, all the participants were given finisher medals.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganga Reddy said The Forest Academy, offers a very good environment for outdoor activity and running in an environmentally friendly setup gives an overall feel-good factor to the kids.

Abhijeet Madnurkar said today’s function is the first step toward your fitness journey. Reach–Recreation and Child Health (REACH), which is partnering with this event, emphasizes physical activity at an early age and promotes a healthy lifestyle in children and young adults. A total of 1100 children participated in the ceremony.