3,000 runners from Hyderabad take part in 14th edition of Club Run

The event was conducted at University of Hyderabad campus and had a half marathon (21.1 km) and 10 km categories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad Runners Society organized 14th Edition of Club Run 2023.

Hyderabad: Around 3,000 runners from the city took part in the 14th edition of Club Run on Sunday, an annual running event jointly organised by the University of Hyderabad and Hyderabad Runners.

The event was conducted at the university campus and had a half marathon (21.1 km) and 10 km categories which were flagged off by Brigadier Ganesh Nagarajan, Mehdipatnam Cantonment, and Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, Prof. RS Sarraju.

The Club Run is a qualifying race for the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon participation. Considering this aspect, runners gave their all to clock their best timings. As part of the event, Hyderabad Runners also conducted a graduation ceremony for the Kouch-2-5k run graduation, an 8-week program to introduce running and encourage an active lifestyle.

Surendra Paravada and Vishwa Sanghavi were judged as the winners of the Half Marathon race while Ramu Korra and Suparna Das won the 10 km race. The runners were felicitated by President of Hyderabad Runners, Abhijeet Madnurkar, Srinivas Munipalle, and Race Director of Club Run 2023 Ajit Mishra.