Over 600 children participate in ChildRUN in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Over 600 children participated in the ChildRUN, a graduation run organised by Hyderabad Runners to mark the end of an

eight-week outdoor summer training programme for children at Telangana State Forest Department Training Academy, Dulapally,

on Sunday.

The ChildRUN, which was flagged off by Esha Singh, the gold medallist shooter in junior world cup, and outdoor training camp for children were aimed at inculcating the habit of making right lifestyle choices and leading an active life among children and also attracted over 300 parents.

ChildRUN and outdoor camps, which were held at 15-different locations were part of Recreation and Child Health (ReaCH) initiative of

Hyderabad Runners in collaboration with Telangana Forest department that emphasises the need to educate and sensitise children

and adults about the importance of physical activity from an early age.

In the age of rapid urbanisation, lack of playgrounds and public parks, poor eating habits and calorie dense foods without adequate nutrition, television, gaming, internet leading to sedentary lifestyles, are some of the many reasons why children today are physically inactive. There is enough evidence to prove physical activity among children improves their overall health and well being and also reinforces positive

thinking, teamwork and ability to concentrate at school.