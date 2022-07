Hyderabad: Saifabad police book case against Ram Das

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: The Saifabad police booked a case against one Bhagwan Ananth Vishnu Prabhu alias Ram Das for cheating and threatening public.

A few days ago, the man had opened an office by the name ‘Jai Mahabharath Party’ near Ravindra Bharathi and promised house sites and other benefits. He collected Aadhaar cards from several people on pretext of enrolling them as members of his party.

The police are writing to the Election Commission to verify if Ram Das had got his party registered or not.