Hyderabad Sailing Week to kick off tomorrow

Around 100 best sailors from the country will be seen in action on the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Around 100 best sailors from the country will be seen in action on the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake, when the 37th edition of the Hyderabad Sailing Week kicks off in Hyderabad from Tuesday.

The first day will see practice races the main races will be conducted from Wednesday, said Major General Ajay Sharma, Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor MCEME, Vice Commodore EME Sailing Association.

The competition which will be held in three categories – Laser Standard, Laser Radial and Laser 4.7. The Yachting Association of India accredited event will be concluded on July 9. In the run-up to the Hyderabad Sailing Week, national sailing coaching camp was conducted for sailing enthusiasts along with national judges seminar and measurers clinic.

This is a landmark year for the EME Sailing Association as this year also the event has been accredited as the YAI National Ranking event wherein, the performance of the sailors will be ranked, which will give them points for selection into the national team. The event also assumes importance as the ranking points here will be considered for the Indian team selection for the upcoming Asian Games.

“The last 15 days has been action packed running up the Hyderabad Sailing Week. We have conducted several events like coaching camp for sailors and the event will see top sailing competing for honours on the Hussain Sagar Lake,” said Ajay Sharma. Around 80 sailors have registered so far for the event and the number is expected to go up with July 4 being the last day for registrations.

