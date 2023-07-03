Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal bags bronze at National Aquatic Championship

Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal secured a bronze medal in 400m freestyle event at the 76th Senior National Aquatic Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Mon - 3 July 23

Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal (right) along with winners of the 400m event at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal secured a bronze medal in 400m freestyle event at the 76th Senior National Aquatic Championship at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Vritti clocked 4:33.33s behind Bhavya Sachdeva of Delhi and Ananya Wala of Maharashtra who recorded 4:28.65s and 4:30.14s timings to win gold and silver medals respectively.

On the opening day of the championship, four national records were rewritten as Olympian Maana Patel improved her own national record of 1:04.33 in the women’s 100m backstroke events by clocking 1:03.48s. Among others who created new national marks were Gujarat’s Aryan Nehra and Karnataka swimmers Nina Venkatesh and Lineysha A K.

Aryan, who has already sealed a berth for the Asian Games and World Championships in the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle, clinched the gold medal in the men’s 400m freestyle event, setting a new national record with a timing of 3:52.55.

Results: Men: 400m Freestyle: 1. Aryan Nehra (GUJ), 2. Kushagra Rawat (Del), 3. Aneesh S Gowda (KAR); Women: 1. Bhavya Sachdeva (DEL), 2. Aanya Wala (MAHA), 3. Vritti Agarwal (TS);

Men: 200m Breaststroke: 1. Danush Suresh (TN), 2. Lohith M (RSPB), 3. Manikanta Lakshman (KAR); Women: 1. Lineysha A K (KAR), 2. S Lakshya (KAR), 3. Venika Parikh (GUJ).