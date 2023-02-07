Hyderabad: Samaskara Bharati celebrates ‘Bharata Muni Jayanti’

Bharata Muni Jayanti has just been celebrated on Magha pournami, by Samaskara Bharati, Telangana State, in association with Aryan Arts Academy at the academy premises.

Published Date - 04:03 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Bharata Muni Jayanti has just been celebrated on Magha pournami, by Samaskara Bharati, Telangana State, in association with Aryan Arts Academy at the academy premises, at Zeera, Secunderabad. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp, and a devotional song, followed by ‘Dhyeyageeth’.

The vice-president, Bejugam Srinivas, had welcomed the guests and presented the purpose of the gathering. Enthralling classical dances – including Vinayaka Kautwam, Annamacharya keertana, Tulaja shabdam and a classical sankeertana – were presented by the students of Aryan Arts Academy, taught by Guru Abha Naktode.

A talk on ‘Natyashastra’ (‘Panchamaveda’), written by Bharata, was given by Kuchipudi exponent Dr Anita Rao. She is the founder of Dakshinatya Arts Academy, and two-time gold medallist in the subject at both undergraduation and post-graduation levels, besides a number accolades to her credit.

Dr Rao explained how ‘Natyashastra’ was created by Brahma and written by Bharata Muni. It was an enlightening and spectacular session on why and how the treatise was promulgated to 100 sons of Bharata Muni and popularised further.

An ‘Introduction to Samaskara Bharati organisation’ was presented by Bejugam Srinivas, founder of Swarock Music Academy and vice-president of Aryan Arts Academy, Hyderabad. The chief guests and other guests were felicitated and participation certificates were awarded to the participants and volunteers who worked on stage and offstage.

The insightful programme, organised by Abha Naktode and Aditi Nag, and team under the guidance of the general secretary of Samskara Bharati Telangana Dr Sivaji Vadrevugaru, concluded with a group photograph and the National Anthem.