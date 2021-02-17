Hyderabad: Saree made of 2.5 kg gold offered to goddess Yellamma

The saree was donated by TRS leader Kuna Venkatesh Goud and Andhra Pradesh MLC Shivaramakrishna Reddy to the goddess

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav offered a saree made of gold, weighing about 2.5 kg, to goddess Yellamma at Balkampet temple on Wednesday.

He also participated in special pujas performed at the temple on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s 67th birthday. The saree was donated by TRS leader Kuna Venkatesh Goud and Andhra Pradesh MLC Shivaramakrishna Reddy to the goddess on the occasion of Chief Minister’s birthday.

While Venkatesh Goud contributed 2 kg, the balance was offered by Shivaramakrishna Reddy. The saree was specially designed for the purpose and the Minister complimented the two for donating it to the goddess. He also said that for the convenience of devotees, a permanent shed would be constructed on the temple premises, besides a parking complex.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .