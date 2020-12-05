Hyderabad: SBI’s gesture for depedent girl children of war veterans

On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7, the bank will sign an MoU with Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) stating utilisation of funds toward educating the girl children of war veterans

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India, in its effort to fulfil its philanthropic responsibilities, has decided to donate Rs 10 crore for the welfare of dependent girl children of war veterans, ex-servicemen and war widows.

On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7, the bank will sign an MoU with Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) stating utilisation of funds toward educating the girl child. The endowment of Rs.10 crore will be distributed to provide Rs.1,000 per month for a year towards 8333 dependent girl children.

The gesture aims to promote the national objective of the girl child education under the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” campaign launched by the Central government. The bank aims to offer economic assistance to families of war veterans to ensure their overall progress, according to a press release.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI stated, “We believe in giving back to the society and nation to help them flourish. In this progressive economy, we are looking to promote and encourage the government’s initiative to provide an equal opportunity to the daughters of our nation.”

