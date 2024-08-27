Two Teachers from Telangana selected for National Teachers Awards

This year, 50 teachers from different States will receive the award comprising a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs. 50,000 and a silver medal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 08:37 PM

Representaional Image

Hyderabad: Two teachers from Telangana have been selected for the National Teachers awards by the Central government.

As per the list released by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, Prabhakar Reddy Pesara of ZPHS, Thirumalayapalem, Khammam rural and Thaduri Sampath Kumar of ZPHS Dammannapet, Siricilla-Rajanna district, have been selected for the award that will be presented on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5 at New Delhi.

This year, 50 teachers from different States will receive the award comprising a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs. 50,000 and a silver medal.