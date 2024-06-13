Hyderabad: Scattered rains on Thursday, light rains, increase in temperatures expected until June 17

According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) data, Saidabad recorded rainfall at 41 mm, followed by Charminar at 39.5 mm.

Hyderabad: Brief, sporadic, yet intense showers greeted the city on Thursday afternoon. A slight increase in humid heat was observed in the morning, while overcast skies dominated the skyline before the rainfall began.

The weather department says that the rainfall in the city would receive light and scattered rainfall until June 17.

On Thursday, areas including Malakpet, Charminar, Chandrayanagutta, Saidabad, Lb Nagar, Gurrumguda, BN Reddy, Koti, Abids, Nampally, Amberpet, Secunderabad, among others, experienced 20-30 minutes of scattered rainfall during the afternoon hours.

According to IMD, the city recorded a maximum temperature at 33.7 degree Celsius on Thursday, a rise of 1 degree C from that of previous day.

In Telangana, isolated and scattered rains have been reported across districts including Suryapet, Khammam, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Jangaon, Warangal, and Hanmakonda.

Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy recorded the highest rainfall at 74.5 mm, followed by Konijerla in Khammam at 58.8 mm. Looking ahead, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a subdued phase in rainfall activity from June 14 to June 17, noting a reduction in overall precipitation across Telangana, including Hyderabad.

Meteorologists attributed these weather patterns to a “monsoon break spell,” typical for this time of year, characterized by sporadic thunderstorms that are scattered in nature and often unpredictable in their distribution.

Weather experts state that if a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) does not develop, significant widespread rainfall is unlikely until June 17.

“There has been a decrease in rainfall in Hyderabad due to the forward movement of the monsoon currents. This week, there will be lighter rain compared to the previous week. As the monsoon currents are rich in moisture, temperatures similar to those seen in May are unlikely to occur,” said Dr. A. Shravani, a scientist at IMD-Hyderabad.

However, while rains are not expected to completely cease during this period, sporadic showers along with cloudy skies and gusty winds have been forecasted over the next four days, offering occasional relief amidst a slight increase in heat and humidity.