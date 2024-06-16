Telangana braces for above-normal rainfall despite monsoon pause

As of June 16, Telangana has received a cumulative rainfall of 69.8 mm, slightly above the normal average of 61.2 mm.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 16 June 2024, 07:30 PM

Shilparamam. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Despite the early onset of monsoons this year, Telangana, including Hyderabad, has not experienced widespread rains. Instead, the region has seen a rise in temperatures post the initial monsoon days, along with scattered and isolated rains.

As of June 16, Telangana has received a cumulative rainfall of 69.8 mm, slightly above the normal average of 61.2 mm, according to data from the Telangana Development Planning and Society (TGDPS). It is only from June 6 to 9 that the State has recorded significant rainfall, placing the average rainfall within the normal to excess range.

However, weather expert T Balaji, known as the Telangana Weatherman, said the State is expected to receive above-normal to excess rainfall from July to September. According to Balaji, Telangana’s monsoon pattern this year may resemble that of 2019, with substantial rains anticipated in July.

“The current break in the monsoon and the subsequent increase in temperatures are typical phenomena associated with early monsoons,” he explained, noting that this pattern would continue until the end of the month, with scattered and isolated rainfall across the state. “The State would receive substantial and widespread rainfall hopefully from mid-July,” he added.

Adding to the optimism, the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has recently announced that the El Niño conditions, which typically suppress monsoon rainfall in India, have ended. They have been replaced by ENSO-neutral conditions, with a high probability of La Niña conditions developing by July. La Niña is associated with strong monsoons, above-average rainfall, and cooler temperatures, potentially bringing much-needed rain across the country.

According to TGDPS, the State recorded its highest annual rainfall in 19 years in 2022-23 at 1,387.8 mm. The second highest was 1,322.4 mm in 2020-21, followed by 1,180.5 mm in 2021-22. In 2023-24, the state received 994.8 mm of rainfall, slightly above the normal average.

Although the rainfall this year might not reach the intensity seen in 2020 and 2022, weather experts affirm that Telangana is likely to experience another year of substantial rainfall.