28-year-old man dies by suicide in Saidabad

The family members told the police that Pavan suffered financial losses in online betting and slipped into depression and might have ended his life over it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 11:20 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 28 year old man died by suicide at his house in Saidabad on Saturday night.

The man P Pavan Kumar, a resident of Green Park colony in Saidabad hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house.

The police registered a case and are investigating.