Hyderabad Scientist elected as the Executive Board member of IUPAC

Dr. Bipul Saha will represent IUPAC at the United Nations ‘International Conference on Chemicals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 AM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) has recently elected Hyderabad-based scientist, Dr. Bipul Saha as the Executive Board member.

He will represent IUPAC at the United Nations ‘International Conference on Chemicals

Management (ICCM)’ to be held in Bonn, Germany from September 25 to 29.

IUPAC is the largest global organization of Chemistry professionals with members from 56 countries, founded more than 100 years ago. At the apex of the IUPAC organization is the IUPAC Executive Board, members of the Board were elected during the IUPAC General Assembly held recently in Hague, Netherlands by the representatives of member countries of IUPAC.

The Executive Committee members are elected considering one’s scientific contribution to the field of Chemistry, their leadership qualities, thoughts for the future, and others.

Dr. Saha is currently an editorial advisory board member of the American Chemical Society ‘ACS

Agricultural Science and Technology Journal’. He has also been on the editorial advisory board of global scientific magazines like AgriBusiness Global (USA) and Farm Chemicals International (USA). He was the editor of ‘The Indian Society for Environmental Science and Technology Newsletter’

He has also been awarded the Homi Bhabha Gold Medal by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), the S. N. Bhattacharya Medal and other awards.