Hyderabad scientist elected as fellow of NAMS

Hyderabad: Head of Biochemistry division of Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) Dr G Bhanuprakash Reddy has been elected as the Fellow of National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), New Delhi, in recognition of his significant research contributions in the area of Molecular Nutrition.

The NAMS is a pre-eminent medical science academy that fosters and utilises academic excellence as its resource to meet medical and social goals of the country. Dr Reddy’s research devoted to molecular nutrition of chronic non-communicable disorders is evidenced by more than 190 scientific publications in journals of repute. His recent analysis on vitamin A status among under-five children in India led to revision of current universal vitamin A supplementation (VAS) policy to a targeted state-based VAS program.

Dr Reddy is also fellow of many national and international academies including National Academy of Sciences India (NASI), Telangana Academy of Science, AP Akademi of Sciences and Royal Society of Chemistry, UK.