Hyderabad sees highest water supply this year

20 MGD more water was supplied when compared to last year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 07:48 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 580 million gallons per day (MGD) water was supplied to Hyderabad city this summer, the highest so far.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director, Sudarshan Reddy who inspected the emergency pumping at Nagarjuna Sagar on Thursday revealed that this year 20 MGD more water was supplied when compared to last year.

“The pumping process is underway without any issues. If required, a second stage of pumping will also be initiated and arrangements will be made to supply water through pumps,” he added, in a press statement.

Reddy also visited the Sunkishala project and inspected the pipeline construction. While the civil work is underway, the tunnels and electric work have reached the final stage. He directed the authorities to complete the project quickly and make it available by this September.